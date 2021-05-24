Home

Some NZ reps may team up with Tuwai's Barbarians

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
March 10, 2022 10:55 am
[Source: allblacks.com]

Some New Zealand men’s 7s reps may play in the third leg of the Fun Flavour Super 7s Series tomorrow.

This has been confirmed this morning by Tournament Director and Fiji Rugby Union Operations Manager Sale Sorovaki.

If everything works out today, the New Zealand players will team up with Jerry Tuwai’s Heart Barbarians side.

Article continues after advertisement

The Olympic Games silver medalists were supposed to feature in a mini tournament next week and Marist 7s a week later but they’ve decided to give players some game time in Lautoka this week.

Sorovaki says they’ve decided to accommodate the Kiwis request and it’s also good for the competition.

“There is a possibility, they withdrew their inclusion into the competition the New Zealand Men’s team, but word has come to us that some of them want to be part of the Series. They will probably come through one of the local teams, probably the Barbarians team with Jerry Tuwai. If they get to represent the Barbarians we won’t stop them. That is a decision that has to be made.”

Meanwhile, the New Zealand women’s 7s team is also part of the Super Series leg three which started at Churchill Park in Lautoka today.

You can watch all the action LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

