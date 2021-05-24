Slow start for USA at Seville 7s

The USA Men’s 7s team escaped a 28-26 win over Spain in the Seville 7s last night.

USA led the first few minutes of play with tries from speedster Perry Baker and Kevon Williams, but Spain replied to two tries each from Tobias Sainz-Trapaga and Eduardo Lopez.

Williams added another to put them back in the lead, but Spain looked to have won the match after Sainz-Trapaga and Josep Serres tries that put the host in lead.

What looked to be the first upset of the day, was turned around after Carlin Isles dove over for the last try to save the day for USA.

In other matches, Kameli Soejima’s Japan side lost to England 10-28, Scotland beat Canada 21-5, Australia thumped Kenya 42-nil, France defeated Wales 38-12, Ireland thrashed Germany 33-5, and Argentina beat Jamaica 42-nil.

The Seville 7s continues today and you can catch the live action on FBC TV.