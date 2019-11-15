Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Sevens

Six players with links to Fiji in NZ 7s Olympics extended squad

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
February 19, 2020 11:23 am
Akuila Rokolisoa

Six players with links to Fiji have been named in the All Blacks 7s 25 member Olympic Games extended squad.

Amanaki Nicole, Salesi Rayasi, Akuila Rokolisoa and Vilimoni Koroi are in the squad which also sees the return of Joe Ravovou.

The sixth player is 19-year-old Jacob Ratumaitavuki Kneepkens.

Article continues after advertisement

The All Blacks Sevens have added Hawke’s Bay winger Ollie Sapsford and 18-year-old Kitiona Vai, the younger brother of former Blues outside back Melani Nanai to their roster.

Also included is Niko Jones, the son of former All Black Michael ‘Iceman’ Jones.

Out of the 25 contracted players, four play Super Rugby.

The All Blacks and Black Ferns 7s lead their respective World Series competitions, both claiming titles in Cape Town and Hamilton, and the Black Ferns Sevens on a four-tournament winning streak.

[Source: allblacks.com]

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.