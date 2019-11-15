Six months preparation needed for Fiji 7s team

To be at the level of some of the best sevens teams in the world will take at least 6 months of preparation and hard work.

This was the sentiment echoed by Head Coach Gareth Baber.

Baber says given that the team has been away from training for more than 10 weeks there is a lot of work that needs to be done before any major tournament.

“From getting athletically prepared within the gym to being able to do their running volume, to be able to do skill work to driving into contact work to and then eventually putting them through to competition and that can take up to 6 months.”

Baber’s main priority is to ensure players are injury free and physically prepared before the next leg of the HSBC Series.