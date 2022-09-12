Sharp Fijiana demolish Canada to win fifth place

Alowesi Nakoci.

Five first-half tries were enough for the Fijiana 7s team to claim the fifth-place finish at the Rugby 7s World Cup in Cape Town, South Africa.

Fijiana thrashed Canada 53-0 this morning.

This is Fijiana’s best finish in the World Cup having settled for 11th place in the 2018 San Francisco World Cup under the leadership of current coach Saiasi Fuli.

Viniana Riwai, Captain Rusila Nagasau and Raijieli Daveua are the survivors from four years ago.

Nadroga lass Reapi Uluinasau bagged her hat-trick with Alowesi Nakoci, Ana Maria Naimasi and Sesenieli Donu also crossing over as Fijiana took a massive 34-0 lead at halftime.

Lavena Cavuru, Vani Buleki and Donu with her double added icing on the cake for the national women’s side.