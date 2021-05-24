Shaky starts for Fiji, USA and South Africa

Fiji, South Africa and USA were tested in their first group matches at the Tokyo Olympic Games today while Australia lost to Argentina.

The national side had a shaky start but managed to come from behind and beat hosts Japan 24-19.

South Africa managed to beat Ireland 33-14 and Great Britain looked solid against Canada following its 24-0 win.

Article continues after advertisement

Australia with Samu Kerevi were beaten by Argentina 29-19.

Kerevi came on in the second spell and scored a try and is expected to start against South Korea later today.

One of the gold medal contenders, USA, had to play until the dying seconds of the game to beat Kenya.

Kenya was leading 14-12 with less than a minute to play before USA halfback Kevon Williams broke loose just five meters out from his own try line and delivered the final pass to Madison Hughes who ran away to score.



[Source: world Rugby]

The All Blacks 7s opened their Olympic campaign with a dominant 50-5 win over a spirited South Korea.

The win is a positive start for New Zealand with matches against Argentina and Australia still to come.

Meanwhile, the Fiji 7s side will take on Canada at 8 tonight in its second pool match.