Shadow national sides win both Uluinakau 7s pool games

Fiji 7s head coach Gareth Baber is impressed with how the two shadow national 7s teams have performed in day one of the 11th Kombat Uluinakau 7s.

The two teams remain undefeated after their two pool matches at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

Baber says despite the absence of Jone Manu and Meli Derenalagi in the squad the team managed to pull through.

Baber adds they will not feature in tomorrow’s matches as well, as they are part of Army’s Sukuna Bowl side that will play Police today.

Fiji Babas Blue defeated Western Surburbs in its first match 14-10 and later thumped Lami Cavaliers 21-0.

Meanwhile, Fiji Babas White led by Jerry Tuwai thrashed Oneheart Natodua Blue 26-0 and defeated Wainunu K9 Babas 19-0.

Baber says defense is one area they will need to work on.

Looking at other results:

Kombat Uluinakau Red 17-0 Kabuleka Boys, CK Ezy Buy Tabadamu 10-0 Super Cool Vatukoro, Qauia Young Boys 1 10- 10 Waidigi Salvo, Kabuleka Brothers 27-0 Qauia Young Boys 2, Samurrai Fiji Barracudas 5-0 Qauia Young Boys 2, Lami Cavaliers 14-0 Caubati, Waisiliva young Boys 14-7 Baravi Brothers, Kombat Uluinakau Blue 19-0 Waimanu K9 Babas, Mataravua 10-5 Coastline Rental Nasilisili Babas, Nakorotubu Babas 5-0 One Heart Natodua Green and Kombat Uluinakau Red 14-12 Samurai Fiji Barracudas.