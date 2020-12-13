Shadow national sides through to Uluinakau 7s semifinals

Both shadow national sides will feature in the 11th Kombat Uluinakau 7s semifinals.

The Fiji Babas White beat Marist and Savusavu 7s champion Tabadamu 21-7 in their quarterfinal match.

Tabadamu with Apenisa Cakaubalavu, Leo Naikasau and Beniamino Vota was no match for the Jerry Tuwai led side.

Jiuta Wainiqolo, Simeli Cece, and Napolioni Ratu scored tries in the first half.

Tabadamu managed to shut the Fiji Babas down in the second half with no tries scored.

Joseva Talacolo, Sireli Maqala, Vinaya Habosi, Waisea Nacuqu, and Kavekini Tabu were also in action for Fiji Babas White.

Meanwhile, the Fiji Babas Blue showed their class against Qauia Young Boys with a big 48-nil win in the quarterfinal.

The side scored tries through Alasio Naduva, captain Kalione Nasoko, Kaminieli Rasaku who bagged a double, Fire playmaker Nasoni Tulavu, Namosi centre Onisi Ratave, Sevuloni Mocenacagi, and Iosefo Masi.

In other results, Kombat Uluinakau Red defeated Supercool Vatukoro 17-nil and Fire defeated Wadigi Salvo 10-7.

Fiji Babas Blue will take on Uluinakau Red in the first semifinal at 3pm while Fiji Babas White meets Wadigi Salvo at 3:15pm.

The Uluinakau 7s is underway at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

You can watch the delayed coverage on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform at 6:30pm today.