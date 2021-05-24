Seville 7s semi-finalists confirmed

The top four teams from the Seville 7s have been confirmed.

The cup semi-final will see Malaga 7s champions South Africa take on Ireland in the first match while Australia will meet Argentina in the second.

The match between the Blitsboks and Ireland will kickoff at 3.06am tomorrow, followed by the Australia and Argentina match at 3.28am.

In the women’s semi-finals, Australia will meet USA at 2.22am and Ireland will face England at 2.44am.

You can catch all the action live on FBC TV.