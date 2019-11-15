Sevens team has had tough training sessions at Uprising

The Fiji Airways men’s National sevens team has had tough training sessions at the Uprising Beach Resort grounds.

Coach Gareth Baber says the players have trained well so far.

He says having players injured in the team means the new ones will have to step it up.

We have got a training group at the moment which is probably about 24 and they have trained well. We have got a few injuries in there as well which always means that some people get their opportunity sooner than it was progressed for them in the terms of a plan.

Meanwhile Baber was present at the Tabadamu 7s tournament yesterday.

He says he has been closely watching a number of players over a period of time and he is seeing the consistency of their performance.

The Fiji 7s team is currently in camp in preparation for the Hamilton and Sydney 7s tournaments.

Fiji will face Samoa, Australia and Argentina in pool play of the Hamilton 7s tournament which begins on the 25th of this month.

On the other hand the Fijiana side will meet England, China and New Zealand in pool stages.

The Hamilton 7s tournament will be shown live on FBC TV and FBC Sports.