Sevens

Sevens players return to national team after second leg

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
February 16, 2022 12:21 pm
[Source: Fiji Rugby]

National sevens players will play for the Fiji 7s and Fijiana 7s teams respectively after the second leg of the Fun Flavour Super 7s Series.

Members of the Fiji men’s 7s team have been competing for their individual clubs while the Fijiana 7s team will be released for round two this weekend at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.

Fiji Rugby Union Chief Executive, John O’Connor says, national players have only the second leg to play for their clubs.

Article continues after advertisement

While the idea is to have the Series played at a competitive level, O’Connor believes assessing the success of the national teams is equally vital.

“Our intention of running this tournament is to give game time to the teams so while the players will be released in these tournaments, there are certain legs that we’re hoping to play both the national teams as teams. This will build-up to the Singapore 7s and likewise the Canada 7s for the women’s team”.

The Super 7s Series kicks off on Friday at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.

You can watch all the action live on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.

