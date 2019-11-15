Fiji 7s team adjusting well to new environment

Being in a totally new environment will not phase the Fiji Airways Fiji Sevens men’s team as they prepare for this weekend’s Los Angeles Sevens tournament.

Head coach Gareth Baber says being in a new city like Los Angeles will not be a distraction for the players.

“LA is a new stadium for us to go to and we’ve been used to that, in Sydney, for example, two weeks ago, three weeks ago were in a new stadium that doesn’t seem to faze us and we continue to make progress”

The sevens tournament returns to Los Angeles after a lapse of 14 years.

Fiji is pooled with South Korea, France and Argentina.

The Fiji 7s team will play their first match against South Korea at 6.51am on Sunday.

They will face France in their second pool match at 9.47am, Fiji’s final pool match is against Argentina at 1.05pm.