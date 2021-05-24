Home

Sevens

Series top-notches to compete in Marist 7s

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
March 9, 2022 6:22 am
[FILE PHOTO]

Most teams competing in the Fun Flavor Super Sevens Series will rub shoulders again in the upcoming 46th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s.

Series top notch in the likes of Wardens, Police Blue, Raiwasa Taveuni, Tabadamu and Army are expected to run out at the ANZ Stadium from the 24th of this month, two weeks after the conclusion of the third leg in Lautoka.

Marist Rugby Club President Lawrence Tikaram says the top ten teams from last year’s tournament have confirmed their places.

Article continues after advertisement

Adding spice to this two major sevens tournament is the inclusion of the New Zealand 7s teams.

The All Blacks 7s will compete against some of our local best in the Marist 7s while the Tokyo Olympic Champs, the Black Ferns will hit the ground at Churchill Park for the Super Series.

The Super Sevens Series kicks-off tomorrow and you can watch all the action live and free on FBC Sports.

