Sevens

Seniyasi to take over the reins from Nagasau

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
June 25, 2021 1:38 pm
[Source: Oceania Rugby]

Fijiana 7s co-captain Tokasa Seniyasi is being molded to take over from veteran Rusila Nagasau for the captaincy role.

The 21-year-old who led Fiji to 5th place in last year’s Sydney 7s has been one of the outstanding players for the Saiasi Fuli coached side.

Nagasau and Seniyasi will be co-captains at the Oceania 7s which will start today.

Fuli says the Oceania 7s will pave a way for Seniyasi to prove herself as to why she is fit for the role.

“Rusila is a senior player who has been with the players for the past 7 to 8 years and Tokasa is a young leader. We are creating that succession plan for her to take over the leadership for her when she retires from rugby.”

Normally, the Fiji 7s teams sends 13 players to the Olympic Games, but Fuli says they’ll take 16 players.

“This is the best way for them to express themselves in order to get selected to get selected to the final 16. We have 19 players and 16 will be selected from the Oceania to go to Japan.”

The final 16 for both the Fijiana and Fiji 7s team will be next week.

Fiji 7s will play at 4pm while the Fijiana will feature at 5:06pm and both take on Australia in their first matches at the Oceania 7s today.

