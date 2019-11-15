Senior players need to play leading role says Baber

The Fiji Airways national 7s side had a scrimmage session with Australia this morning.

Speaking from Los Angeles after the session, Head Coach Gareth Baber says the senior player’s need to take a more leading role this weekend.

Baber says Australia dictated the game today and he hopes the side will improve before game day.

Article continues after advertisement

Baber adds Police forward Suliano Volivoli has two more days to prove himself before he names his playing group in LA on Friday.

“Obviously it would be the first tournament he would be involved should he be involved, he is learning and develop as he goes and pick it up on now what it’s like to be away with the 7s squad in an international tournament. I’ll make my decision based on our training tomorrow how we go in our training this week and then what that 13 needs going into the week”.

Fiji will play its first match against South Korea at 6.51am on Sunday.

They will face France in their second pool match at 9.47am and the final pool match will be against Argentina at 1.05pm.

You can catch Los Angeles 7s LIVE on FBC TV.