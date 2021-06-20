Senior Fiji 7s players step up

Senior players in the Fiji 7s side are taking a leading role in keeping the team together as a family after being away from their loved ones for more than three months.

The national side moved into camp before the second wave of COVID-19 hit Fiji preparing for the upcoming PacificAus Oceania 7s and the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Team captain Jerry Tuwai says everything is going well and they’re looking forward to the tournament this weekend.

Tuwai adds they have meetings on daily basis and doing activities that can keep them together as a team.

He adds they are aware of the challenge and the sacrifices they have to make for their families and the nation.

Tuwai goes on to say that it’s been long and they are looking forward to playing Australia and New Zealand, whom they last faced in the World Sevens Series a year ago.

Fiji will team face Australia in their opening Oceania 7s match at 4pm on Friday.