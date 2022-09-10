Selfless Tuwai wants to win for the team

A World Cup added to two Olympic gold medals will surely complete Jerry Tuwai’s collection of rugby 7s spoils.

The veteran is one of the key pillars of the team that is working at ending Fiji’s 17-year drought in the Cape Town World Cup underway in South Africa.

When asked about adding the Melrose Cup to his collection this is what Tuwai had to say.

“There are some things for the team and some things are personal. But, for me, this tournament is for the team.”

Tuwai says they understand how much the World Cup means to the nation and they will give their best to live up to the expectations.

All the moments that mattered ✊ Day one highlights from the men’s competition in Cape Town #RWC7s | #HereToSevens pic.twitter.com/oJBWksU4Fm — Rugby World Cup 7s 2022 (@WorldRugby7s) September 9, 2022

He also thanked the fans on the stands for turning up in numbers and supporting the team.

Tuwai and Fiji will face Samoa in the championship quarter-final at 7.05 am tomorrow.



The Fijiana 7s will take on France in the quarters at 7.35am.



