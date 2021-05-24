Self-belief is Maqala's secret

Donning the white jumper has always been Sireli Maqala’s dream and it took a lot of determination and self-belief to make it a reality.

Confirmed as the 13th player yesterday, the former Ratu Kadavulevu School student remains positive, banking on his talent and adding that if he is given a chance, he will give his all.

The Burewai, Nakorotubu, Ra native says the challenges he faced along the way got to a point where he almost gave up.

However, injuring his leg last year didn’t dampen his spirit.

Maqala persisted despite being away from family due to Olympic Games preparations and the intensity of daily training.

The 21-year-old says training and playing alongside experienced 7’s stars including Semi Radradra and Vilimoni Botitu can be intimidating, but he tries his best to learn from them.

Maqala has a good chance of playing at the Olympics because earlier this month, the International Olympic Committee made a policy change surrounding squad regulations.

Previously, the 13th player served only as permanent replacements in case of injury or other circumstances for the Olympic squads.

However, the latest change ensures a 13th player like Maqala will be available to be selected across the tournament.

The men’s 7s competition starts on the 26th of this month.