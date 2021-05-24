Second Olympics for Tuqiri and Soejima

Three Fijians have been named in the Japan 7s team to the Tokyo Olympic Games next month.

Jose Seru, Lote Tuqiri and Kameli Soejima have made the cut as announced by Japan Rugby Football Union earlier in the week.

Kameli Soejima who is a Fijian born made his debut for the Japanese 7s side in 2014, he was Japans top try scorer in 2015-2016 World Rugby 7s Series and will be representing Japan for the second time at the Olympic Games.

Soejima also played for Red Rock when he was in Fiji early in his career.

Namatakula villager from Nadroga, Tuqiri who made his debut for Japan in the 2011 Hong Kong Sevens will also be presenting his adopted country for the second time at the Olympics.

Japan made the Rio Olympics semifinal before losing 20-5 to Fiji.

They went on to play in the bronze medal playoff against South Africa and went down 14-54.