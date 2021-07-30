Second Olympics even special for Tuqiri

Fijian-born Japan 7s star Lote Tuqiri is ready to rise to the occasion as he prepares to represent the host nation for the second time at the Olympic Games.

The 33-year-old is among three other Fijians who have been named in Japan’s men’s and women’s 7s sides team for the month-long event.

Japan stunned New Zealand in the men’s group stages at the Rio Olympics, and Lote Tuqiri believes they can shock the world again.

Article continues after advertisement

“I never thought I would feature in one Olympic Games. Even two, I was surprised. This time it is Tokyo and our home turf and we will want to do our best at home.”

The Namatakula, Nadroga native says playing against Fiji is always special.

“Fiji is always the favorites to win the Gold medal even though they will be bringing in a new team, they will always be the favorites. We have a lot of talent in Fiji and to me Fiji is always dangerous.”

Fiji is in pool B, along with Japan, Great Britain and Canada.