Second loss for Fijiana in Oceania

[Source: Oceania Rugby]

Fijiana suffered its second loss in the Oceania Rugby Women’s Super 7s.

The side was beaten by Australia Selection 19-17 after going down to Black Ferns Ma 26-12 in the first match.

A converted try by Australia Selection in the dying minutes denied the national women’s side a win at Navigation Homes Stadium in Auckland, New Zealand.

Both sides scored three tries each but the boots of Jesse Southwell proved the difference.

Maria Rokotuisiga, Ivamere Nabura and Sesenieli Donu touched down for Fijiana.

Tomorrow, the Saiasi Fuli-coached side takes on Black Ferns Pango at 11.48am while the Fiji men’s 7s team battles New Zealand at 11.24am.