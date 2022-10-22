Seahawks win leg four and Series title

Seahawks has taken out the women’s leg 4 Fun Flavor Super Sevens title and crowned the Series champion.

This is after it defeated Striders 24-17 in the final at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

Lyllian Amazons won the third place play-off beating Police 12-10 while Yasawa beat Fire 26-10 to win Plate.

In the Bowl final, Navosa overcame Lautoka 17-10.

Army had to settle for eighth place after losing to Savusavu 21-20 and Gaunavou secured 11th place outclassing Nasesevia 24-5.