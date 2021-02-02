Seahawks ready to fly at Uprising 7s

Fitness remains a concern for the Seahawks rugby club heading into the Mobil Uprising 7s tournament from tomorrow.

The disappointing 19-7 loss to Mount Camel in the semi-final of Super 7s Series last month has not hindered the team’s morale as they prepare for their next assignment.

Head coach, Elenoa Kunatuba, says Seahawks have up the ante and are out to maintain its place as one of the top women’s team in the country.

“After the Super Series everybody spoke about the team’s fitness because everybody was in the festive mood. Then we had to regather and try to train as hard as we can.”

Kunatuba says majority of the players will be featuring in their first major tournament.

“But for us now getting into the Uprising and playing against other clubs and for us it is the game experience and exposure for us and most of our players are new to the code.”

Seahawks are pooled with Striders and Uprising.

The team’s first match will be against Striders at the Uprising Sports Centre at 11.33 tomorrow.