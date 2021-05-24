Seahawks hold Valkyries to a draw

Marist Seahawks held Valkyries to a 17-all draw in their first match at the Fun Flavour Super 7s Series at Prince Charles Park in Nadi today.
Valkyries was the dominant side of the two putting up a strong first-half performance.
Trailing 17-nil in the first half, the Marist Seahawks gave a strong second-half comeback scoring three tries to level the points.
The action continues and you can watch it live on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.
