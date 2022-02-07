Home

Sevens

Savusavu beats Lilians Amazon

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
February 18, 2022 11:48 am

Savusavu has beaten Lilians Amazon 17-12 in the Fun Flavour Super 7s Series at Prince Charles Park in Nadi today.

The Vanua Levu-based side was on the scoresheet first to take an early lead 5-nil through a try from Akisi Ratutekivuta.

It was short with the Lilians scoring try just before halftime.

Article continues after advertisement

Ratutekivuta increased their lead in the second with another try just at the whistle with Salaseini Ranevi to put them in a considerable 17-5 lead.

A last-minute try from Lilians was not enough to give them the win.

