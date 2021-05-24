Home

Sevens

Savusavu and Marist through to Cup quarters

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
February 3, 2022 12:27 pm

Two young sides have booked their places in the Cup quarterfinals of the first Fun Flavour Super 7s Series leg at Lawaqa Park.

Savusavu and Marist both recorded two wins and finished at the top of its pools.

Marist with Suva Sangam High School year 11 student Camari Serukula beat Lautoka 22-12 in its first match before defeating Lilian Amazon 15-0.

The girls from the hidden paradise edged Waitui Waidroka 15-12 followed by a 24-5 win against Seahawks.

Also through to the top eight is Lautoka who is the runner up from pool D.

Lautoka managed to register a 24-5 win against Lilian Amazon.

The Women’s Cup quarterfinals will kick off at 2:20pm today.

