Savusavu 7s youth quarterfinals confirmed
October 22, 2020 12:40 pm
Action from the Fiji Bitter Savusavu 7s youth competition.
The cup quarterfinals of the Fiji Bitter Savusavu 7s youth competition has been confirmed.
The tournament kicked off this morning at Ganilau Park.
Following the youth pool games, eight teams are now through to the main quarterfinals.
These teams include Marist 7s champions Dominion Brothers, Korolevu, FBC Gaunavou, Raivou Brothers, Black Heron, Vueti Cakau Blues, Ambassadors and Vonoyauyau.
The main competition is now underway and the tournament will continue tomorrow with the finals on Saturday.
U-21 Quarterfinal Fixtures
1.Korolevu vs FBC Gaunavou
2.Dominion Brothers vs Raivou
3.Brothers Black Heron vs Vueti Cakau Blues
4.Ambassadors vs Vonoyauyau
