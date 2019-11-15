Savusavu 7s starts today

A lot of close games are expected in the 13th Fiji Bitter Savusavu 7s pool games.

The tournament starts today with the youth games but the main competition kicks off tomorrow.

Looking at the pools, One Heart Stingray Naitodua is in the same group as Uluinakau Babas.

Article continues after advertisement

Maravu Taveuni, Dominion Brothers and Fiji Bitter Gaunavou are in pool two

Savusavu giants Saint Theresa from Nukubalavu village, the home of Frank Lomani will meet Blue Gas Police White in pool play while Jerry Tuwai’s FDS Barbarians is in the same group with Wadigi Salvo.

Another interesting matchup is in pool eight between Ram Sami Army Green with Alasio Naduva and Meli Derenalagi against Raiwasa Taveuni.

The first game of the Savusavu 7s kicks off at 8am today with the youth match between Vueti Cakau Blue and Ika Vuka.