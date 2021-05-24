Sauturaga turned things around in six years

Growing up watching our 7s legends create magic on the world stage inspired Filipe Sauturaga to step out of his comfort zone.

His religious beliefs restricted him from playing the sport during school days but that did not deter him from achieving his goal.

The Namosi man says it was challenging to chase his rugby dreams during his school days as he couldn’t play in tournaments on Saturdays as he was a Seventh Day Adventist.

It was until he left Wainimakutu Secondary School in 2015 that he wore his first rugby boots.

Discovering the talent he has, Sauturaga says he took charge but things got messy when he injured his leg two years ago.

“I injured my leg in 2019 during the Coral Coast 7s in Sigatoka. Seeing the seriousness of my injury, I thought my playing days are over but I did not allow it to determine my future. I kept praying about it, believing that if God gave me this talent, he will not easily take it away from me.”

Two years later, Sauturaga makes it to the national side, and now looks set to make his debut for Fiji at the Dubai 7s this week. Fiji is pooled with Australia, Canada, and France.

They’ll face France at 7:22pm on Friday, before its next match against Canada at 10:52pm and then Australia at 3:33am on Saturday.

The Fijiana takes on Ireland at 5:22pm on Friday and then Canada at 8:56pm.

Their last pool match is against Russia at 3:05am on Saturday.

You can watch all the action live on FBC TV.