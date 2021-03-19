Saunivalu 7s team out to make people of Sikituru proud

Saunivalu rugby team like any other team is coming into the Fiji Bitter Marist 7s competition with the purpose, to make the people of Sikituru in Nadi proud.

Saunivalu is the first sevens team to be formed from the village of Sikituru, and they want nothing less then a title win.

The Under-21 team put up a strong 15 minutes performance to beat the Marist 21-7 in the Fiji Bitter Marist 7a at ANZ Stadium in Suva.

Article continues after advertisement

Ratu Qio Momolevu opened the account for Saunivalu in the first half, with a successful conversion from Sunia Tuwau gave them a 7-nil win.

Marist scored the equalizer through Sitiveni Walo to tie the score at 7-all at the breather.

The Nadi based side ran riot in the second half with tries from Mikaela Tawanakoro and Sekove Tagicakiverata to increase their lead to 21-7.

Marist gave a strong contest in the last minutes of play but it was not enough as Saunivalu walked away with the win.