Satala, Bobo boosts’ coaching staff

Viliame Satala [Source: Fiji Rugby]

The inclusion of inspirational duo Viliame Satala and Sireli Bobo in the Fiji Airways Men’s 7s coaching staff has been a confidence booster for players as they head to LA 7s this weekend.

Satala and Bobo were part of the national team that won the World Cup in 2005, and Fiji has yet to lift the trophy again since then.

Head Coach Ben Gollings is focused on the bigger picture, and that is the tournament in South Africa.

He says the two bring with them a wealth of experience in both the World Sevens Series and the World Cup.

“Such a wealth of experience not just in the playing side, in overseas, where they gained alot of professional experience to have them around the players is great. Bill is obviously been here since the outset, and he has been fantastic, he is great with the players and Sireli we will look to align them with some of the players we look to leave behind.”

The national side will play its three LA 7s pool games on Sunday starting with Wales at 6.10am, before playing France at 9.31am and Ireland at 1.05pm.