Samurai Navatuvula Sharks gear up for Marist 7s

The Samurai Navatuvula Sharks side is focusing on the development of its young players in this years’ Marist 7s competition.

The side who has been part of the Marist 7s for more than a decade is aware of the rivalry that is in store during the three day tournament.

The club has produced prominent rugby players like Lemeki Duidimo and Sakenasa Aca in 7s and Jone Kubu in 15s.

Team Manager Josefa Devo says they will use this competition as a platform to give exposure to their promising talents.

“Our main aim going into the Marist 7s is to specially develop our young players. As you can see I have enlisted some of our young guns consisting of three to four players beside the senior’s player.”

The club was established in the 1970s with the men from Navatuvula playing for the then Waimanu rugby club before their own club was established.

The Naitasiri-based side is in Pool 4 with Army Red, Seniboro Green and Brimstone Rakacikaci rugby.

The 44th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s is scheduled to be held from the 24th to the 26th of this month at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.