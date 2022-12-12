Samoa wins Cape Town title

[Source: World Rugby 7s / Twitter]

The Samoan 7s team scored two tries in the final of the Cape Town 7s to win the tournament.

The side powered through a strong New Zealand side in the final for a 12-7 win.

Samoa’s try came from Faafoi Falaniko and Vaa Apelu Maliko, while New Zealand’s lone try was scored by Brady Rush.

Article continues after advertisement

The United States won bronze after defeating South Africa 22-14.