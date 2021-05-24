Samoa beat South Africa, play Fiji in semifinal

It will be a Fiji and Samoa semifinal at the Vancouver 7s in Canada.

After escaping France with a 24-21 win, the national side will now have to contain a spirited and much improved Samoan outfit.

The Samoans outclassed Series leaders South Africa 28-17 in the second quarterfinal.

Article continues after advertisement

Tenacious defense kept the Blitzboks 7s at bay with Samoa leading 21-nil at halftime.

The South Africans committed numerous errors as a result of the Samoans brutal defense.

Despite scoring 17 points in the second half, South Africa just couldn’t quite get the win as Samoa was clinical with their set pieces.