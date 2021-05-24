Sevens
Samoa beat South Africa, play Fiji in semifinal
April 18, 2022 6:40 am
[pic:Manu Samoa Sevens-Facebook]
It will be a Fiji and Samoa semifinal at the Vancouver 7s in Canada.
After escaping France with a 24-21 win, the national side will now have to contain a spirited and much improved Samoan outfit.
The Samoans outclassed Series leaders South Africa 28-17 in the second quarterfinal.
Tenacious defense kept the Blitzboks 7s at bay with Samoa leading 21-nil at halftime.
The South Africans committed numerous errors as a result of the Samoans brutal defense.
Despite scoring 17 points in the second half, South Africa just couldn’t quite get the win as Samoa was clinical with their set pieces.
