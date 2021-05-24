Home

Samoa 7s ruled out of Malaga

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
January 18, 2022 4:25 pm
[Source: samoaglobalnews]

Lakapi Samoa has today confirmed that its Manu Samoa 7s side will not be able to compete in the first of two HSBC legs scheduled for Malaga, Spain this weekend.

The 7s Squad of 20 players and six management is currently in a holding camp in Dubai.

Chief Executive Faleomavaega Vincent Fepuleai says due to a high number of positive test results in the squad before departing for Spain, the team will not be able to participate in the Malaga.

The Manu Samoa 7’s squad was forced to cancel its travel plans to the tournament after 13 players and two management returned positive test results from the mandatory pre-departure PCR-tests conducted.

He says they are disappointed but the protocols and measures in place for the safety and welfare of players and management involved are paramount.

Lakapi Samoa together with the team management is liaising daily with World Rugby and the hosts in Spain.

The team intends to participate in the next leg of the HSBC sevens.

