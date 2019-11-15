Sadrugu’s work ethic impresses Baber

Taniela Sadrugu’s work ethic on and off the field has impressed Fiji National Men’s Sevens Head Coach Gareth Baber.

This is one of the reasons Baber has enlisted Sadrugu to be part of the training squad.

The 20-year-old made his mark in the 2020 Skipper competition and has been allowed to represent Fiji on the international stage.

Article continues after advertisement

The Welshman says Sadrugu has had to balance school and his rugby career but has come out on top.

“He has impressed everybody he is none stop certainly in 15s he has a great attitude to work and great ability in the contact area and get in there and cause havoc. And in the Skipper, I saw he started to play with the balls in his hands and score some tries.”

Baber adds the Suva flanker will be a role model for any person looking to pursue a career in the sport.

Sadrugu, Jone Manu, Kitione Salawa, Vinaya Habosi and some of the new inclusions in Baber’s squad