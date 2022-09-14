RWC 7s win celebrations to be revealed today

[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

Fijians will know today the details of the Rugby World Cup Sevens victory celebrations.

The Fiji Rugby Union and the relevant stakeholders will make an announcement today according to FRU Chair Commodore Humphrey Tawake.

Tawake says our Fijiana 7s will also be part of the event.

‘We’re planning a celebration that will involve the team players and the whole of Fiji, we hope to have all the stakeholders involved in this celebration’

With the team arriving this afternoon, Tawake says they plan to have the event sooner than later.

‘You note that we have a game on Friday as well we have the Maori women’s team that are here to play the Fijiana as part of our warmup who knows if things do fall into place, it may happen this weekend or probably early next week’.

The FRU Chair adds the RWC 7s win is special because it’s the first time for all the players to lift the Melrose Cup.