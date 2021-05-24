Rugby World Cup stars in Olympics

Seven rugby players who featured at the last Rugby World Cup will be playing at the Olympic Games in Tokyo and two of them are Fijians.

Semi Radradra and Samu Kerevi have been identified by World Rugby as two players who can raise the bar in the sevens competition.

Both Radradra and Kerevi played at the 2019 World Cup.

Kerevi will hope to have a more enjoyable Olympic experience than fellow 15s convert, Sonny Bill Williams, who was stretchered off in Rio, Brazil during the All Black Sevens’ shock defeat to Japan.

“It would definitely be a privilege to represent the gold jersey again, especially at Sevens” We caught up with @wallabies star, Samu Kerevi at the #Oceania7s to find out how he is finding life with @Aussie7s and looked ahead to #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/FYJXLgXqSJ — World Rugby (@WorldRugby) June 29, 2021



Radradra hasn’t played for the Fiji 7s side since the World Cup Sevens in 2018 but his exploits in 15s kept fans at Rugby World Cup 2019 on the edge of their seats.

The Taveuni man can bump tacklers off, blast through them with his sheer physical presence or beat them with his deceptive pace, while few can match his offloading ability.

World Rugby says, it’s hard to stand out in the Fiji 7s team given the insanely high skills levels across the board, but Radradra is definitely a player to have that x-factor.

Another player that was part of the last 15s World Cup is Martin Iosefo of USA.

There are four women from the 2017 World Cup in this Olympics including Kelly Brazier from New Zealand, Caroline Drouin of France, Canada’s Karen Paquin and Naya Tapper from USA.

The men’s sevens competition starts on Monday with Fiji taking on hosts Japan at 12pm in the first pool match followed by Canada at 8pm on the same day and the last group game against Great Britain next Tuesday at 12:30pm.



[Source: Fiji Rugby]