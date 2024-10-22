Rugby 7s out of Glasgow Commonwealth Games

[Source: World Rugby Sevens]

The Fiji 7s will not have a chance to win their first Commonwealth Games gold medal in Scotland in 2026 after rugby 7s is one of the sports that’s been axed for Glasgow.

The 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow will have only 10 sport.

Sports that have been axed are rugby 7s, hockey, diving, badminton, beach volleyball, cricket, road cycling and mountain biking, rhythmic gymnastics, , squash, table tennis and para table tennis, triathlon and para triathlon, and wrestling.

According to ABC News Australia, organizers say they reduced the number of sports to make the event more affordable and easier to organize in a short time.

In 2026, Glasgow will host athletics and para athletics, swimming and para swimming, artistic gymnastics, track cycling and para track cycling, netball, weightlifting and para powerlifting, boxing, judo, lawn bowls and para bowls, 3×3 basketball and 3×3 wheelchair basketball.

The Commonwealth Games faced uncertainty in July 2023 when Victoria, Australia, cancelled its plans to host due to financial issues.

Glasgow then stepped in with plans for a smaller event.