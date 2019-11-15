Rough rugby an issue for 7s players

Fiji Airways Men’s National 7s coach Gareth Baber says many of his players grew up playing a rougher game in Fiji – which is proving to be an issue for them when it comes to the discipline required by international competition.

This comes into light as the National side has faced a lot of criticism over copping 10 discipline cards in two tournaments so far in the 2019/2020 HSBC World Sevens Series tournament.

This has been deemed the highest so far.

Article continues after advertisement

Baber has highlighted why this is.

“I think the way that the boys have grown up playing the game, it’s now almost more difficult for them to make that transition into what is viewed as world rugby laws.”

Fiji is the defending series champions.

They will face Samoa, Australia, and Argentina in pool play of the Hamilton 7s tournament.

The tournament will be held on the 25th and 26th of January.