Roqica scores hat-trick in Seahawks big win

Fijiana 7s rep Ana Maria Roqica scored a hat-trick as DXC Seahawks thrashed St Teresa 52-0 at the 46th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s tournament.

Milika Tokaicake, Jennifer Ravutia and Asena Rokomarama scored a try each while Matelita Kotoisuva scored a double.

In other matches, KBL Buses Waitui Waidroka defeated CK Ezibuy Marist 2 24-5, Army Women’s thrashed CK Eazibuy Marist 39-0, and Fiji Police Women’s beat Savusavu Women’s 39-0.

Round 2 of the under 21 men’s match is underway.