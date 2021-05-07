Rokolisoa, Koroi and Nicole for All Blacks 7s

Three players with links to Fiji will feature for the All Blacks 7s against Australia in Auckland, New Zealand this week.

Akuila Rokolisoa, Vilimoni Koroi and Amanaki Nicole have made the 20 member squad to play six matches against their Australian counterparts across three match-days starting on Friday

With trans-Tasman travel back on the cards, the hit out will be helpful for both teams with the Olympics just two months away.

Also included in the All Blacks 7s squad are Super Rugby stars Caleb Clarke, Etene Nanai-Seturo along with season campaigners Tim Mickelson, Scott Curry, Sione Molia, Dylan Collier, Joe Webber and Regan Ware while young Kitiona Vai who is the younger brother of former Blues outside back Melani Nanai also makes the cut.

Australia has also named a powerful squad which sees the return of Pama Fou who is joined by the likes of Lewis Holland, Henry Hutchinson, Maurice Longbottom and Nick Malouf.

The teams will play at Grammar TEC’s Orakei Domain in Auckland on Friday and Sunday.

However, Saturday’s matches will be part of a blockbusting Trans-Tasman rugby festival at Eden Park alongside the Blues and Waratahs Super Rugby match.