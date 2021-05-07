Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Numbers swell with 11 testing positive in isolation|New tough guidelines announced for businesses wanting to operate|MOH clears Labasa contacts|COVID-19 battle rages on in Fiji|Nadali residents caught off-guard with lockdown|41 arrests in Southern Division alone|Suva returns to life after four days of lockdown|New operating hours for municipal markets|Students and teachers grateful for support|Ministry receives Reproductive Health kits|Australia assists in testing of backlog swabs|Supermarkets buzzing in Suva after lockdown|Police officers provided psychological support|Tele-health project to be piloted at Lautoka Hospital|Buses to operate until 5pm|Stranded Moce students strive|Good Samaritan takes in stranded couple|Four new cases recorded, as total lockdown lifted|Suva and Nausori curfew lifted|Food ration distribution to continue|Relaxation for businesses in non-containment areas|It’s not a 30-day war: Dr Fong|More than 7,000 contacts under quarantine|Nadali cordoned off after four positive cases|Cases of community transmission likely|
Full Coverage

Sevens

Rokolisoa, Koroi and Nicole for All Blacks 7s

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
May 19, 2021 10:01 pm
Vilimoni Koroi, Akuila Rokolisoa AND Amanaki Nicole

Three players with links to Fiji will feature for the All Blacks 7s against Australia in Auckland, New Zealand this week.

Akuila Rokolisoa, Vilimoni Koroi and Amanaki Nicole have made the 20 member squad to play six matches against their Australian counterparts across three match-days starting on Friday

With trans-Tasman travel back on the cards, the hit out will be helpful for both teams with the Olympics just two months away.

Article continues after advertisement

Also included in the All Blacks 7s squad are Super Rugby stars Caleb Clarke, Etene Nanai-Seturo along with season campaigners Tim Mickelson, Scott Curry, Sione Molia, Dylan Collier, Joe Webber and Regan Ware while young Kitiona Vai who is the younger brother of former Blues outside back Melani Nanai also makes the cut.

Australia has also named a powerful squad which sees the return of Pama Fou who is joined by the likes of Lewis Holland, Henry Hutchinson, Maurice Longbottom and Nick Malouf.

The teams will play at Grammar TEC’s Orakei Domain in Auckland on Friday and Sunday.

However, Saturday’s matches will be part of a blockbusting Trans-Tasman rugby festival at Eden Park alongside the Blues and Waratahs Super Rugby match.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.