Rogosau happy to play alongside idol, Uluinasau

Fijiana 7s rep Mereani Rogosau has admitted that she had to pinch herself several times after being named in the 13-member squad for the Dubai 7s.

The bonus for the 19-year-old is playing alongside her idol, Olympic bronze medalist Reapi Uluinasau.

Taking on the sport two years ago, the Serea, Naitasiri native’s dream was to be the next 7s star, and this will soon become a reality.

Rogosau says this is a whole new learning experience for her and considers herself lucky to have a supportive team who has helped her along the way.

“I didn’t expect to be playing alongside all the players especially Reapi Uluinasau. I have learned a lot of things from the players, and whenever I make mistakes they’re always there to correct me and see where I went wrong and help be to better a player and person.”

Fijiana will take on Ireland at 5:22pm on Friday in its first pool match followed by Canada at 8:56pm.

Their last pool match is against Russia at 3:05am on Saturday.

The men’s 7s team will face France at 7:22pm on Friday, before its next match against Canada at 10:52pm and then Australia at 3:33am on Saturday.

You can watch all the action live on FBC TV.