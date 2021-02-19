Robust Sadrugu enjoying 7s code

Young Suva forward Taniela Sadrugu has been enjoying his switch to the 7’s code since catching the attention of national coach Gareth Baber.

Sadrugu who has been in action for the Life After Rugby Barbarians during the FRU Super 7s Series still wants to impress the national selectors.

The robust Sadrugu says he is loving every minute of the 7s game, since debuting during the Marist 7s last year.

Article continues after advertisement

“I’m enjoying a lot because of the fitness and skillset we are learning every day.”

The 20-year-old played every game of the Super 7s Series from the 1st leg in Sigatoka and has rated the tournament highly.

However, the former Suva flanker admits that despite being included in the extended Fiji 7s squad, he still has a lot to learn.

“I have to improve my fitness, game of 7s and this year it’s the first time for me to play 7s since Marist 7s last year and I have played many 7s tournaments but just learning every day.”

The third leg of the Super 7s Series will be held in Ganilau Park in Savusavu next month.