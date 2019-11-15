Right combination vital for Lami Cavaliers

Forming the right combination is vital for Lami Cavaliers 7s Head Coach Jope Vutikalulu as they prepare for the Tabadamu 7s at Prince Charles Park in Nadi next weekend.

Vutikalulu says he is counting on his experienced players to lead his newly formed side.

“This is like a new team as some of my boys were playing in overseas and they just came back recently. I have some new boys here so I’m just looking for the right combination for the Tabadamu 7s.”

In their quest to help younger players develop and improve their rugby, the side plans to expose these players adds Vitukalulu.

“To attend big tournaments around Fiji and this year we are looking to take our players overseas to play in a few tournaments maybe in the USA and Australia.”

The Lami Cavaliers will field two teams for the Tabadamu 7s at Prince Charles Park in Nadi next weekend hoping to win and qualify for the 2020 Coral Coast 7s tournament in Sigatoka.