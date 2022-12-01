Remodeled Sevens Series from 2023

[Source: World Rugby]

World Rugby is remodeling the Sevens World Series to include seven rounds in seven iconic global destinations, across seven months, kicking off in December 2023.

It will be a fully combined and equal men’s and women’s Series with number of men’s teams reduced from 16 to 12, aligning with the Olympic competition model.

The ‘Grand Finale’ event will crown Series champions and offer pathway opportunity for four men’s and women’s teams to achieve promotion from the Challenger Series.

In the seventh round Grand Finale, the top eight ranked teams after six rounds compete to be crowned Series champions.

However, the teams ranked ninth to 12th will join the top four ranked teams from the Challenger Series in a high stakes relegation play-off competition which will see four teams secure their places in the next edition of the Series.

This is part of the innovative vision to build a leading sports and entertainment brand by widening the event experience offering and engaging with youth culture.

The hosts, competition dates and new brand identity will be unveiled in coming months.