Remaining rounds of World 7s series cancelled

The Fiji Mens and Fijiana 7s sides have finished third and seventh respectively for the 2019/2020 World Series.

This is after World Rugby cancelled the remaining rounds of the women’s and men’s series in Langford, London, Paris, Singapore and Hong Kong due to the ongoing global nature of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement World Rugby says the decision follows detailed and constructive dialogue with the host and participating unions, and has been taken with the health and wellbeing of the rugby community and the wider public as top priority, and in line with the relevant national government and public health authority advice.

Article continues after advertisement

New Zealand will be awarded both the women’s and men’s titles courtesy of being top of the standings before the pandemic interrupted the Series with five of the eight women’s rounds and six of the ten men’s rounds successfully completed.

The Black Ferns Sevens won four of the five rounds in the women’s Series so far, while the All Blacks Sevens had claimed three victories in the six rounds completed in the men’s Series.

Olympic Champions Australia finish second in the women’s Series with Canada in third.

In the men’s Series, South Africa finish in second place with Olympic and 2019 Series champions Fiji in third.

There will be no relegation from the women’s or men’s Series in 2020.

Japan are awarded the inaugural men’s Challenger Series title and will join the Sevens Series 2021 as the sixteenth core team.

World Rugby Chairman Sir Bill Beaumont says while it is very disappointing for players, fans, organisers and everyone involved to have to cancel these events due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, the health and wellbeing of the rugby community and wider society remains the number one priority.