Sevens
Remaining legs crucial for Olympics ranking
February 26, 2020 4:57 pm
The Fiji 7s team after winning the Sydney 7s [Source: World Rugby Sevens]
World Rugby has changed the criteria for ranking of teams at the Tokyo Olympics this year after the cancellation of the Singapore and Hong Kong 7s.
This was confirmed by Fiji Rugby chief executive John O’Connor who says although the national side have an advantage of winning the last series, they will need to work harder in the remaining legs.
“So the players are aware of the importance of them to perform in these two legs so they can bring up their points because we want to be the top seed in the Olympics then these two legs are very important. And the players are aware and hopefully, they’ll go out there and give their best because we want to be ranked the top”.
Fiji will play its first match against South Korea at 6.51am on Sunday.
They will face France in their second pool match at 9.47am and the final pool match will be against Argentina at 1.05pm.
The @fijirugby culture. Will the #LASevens turn blue this weekend? pic.twitter.com/j6FrFvDNIj
— World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) February 26, 2020
|MATCH
|TIME
|TEAM 1
|SCORE
|TEAM 2
|POOL
|SUNDAY MARCH 01
|M1
|05:45AM
|New Zealand
|-
|Wales
|Pool D
|M2
|06:07AM
|England
|-
|Spain
|Pool D
|M3
|06:29AM
|Argentina
|-
|France
|Pool A
|M4
|06:51AM
|Fiji
|-
|South Korea
|Pool A
|M5
|07:13AM
|Ireland
|-
|Canada
|Pool B
|M6
|07:35AM
|South Africa
|-
|Kenya
|Pool B
|M8
|07:57AM
|Australia
|-
|Scotland
|Pool C
|M8
|08:19AM
|USA
|-
|Samoa
|Pool C
|M9
|08:41AM
|New Zealand
|-
|Spain
|Pool D
|M10
|09:03AM
|England
|-
|Wales
|Pool D
|M11
|09:25AM
|Argentina
|-
|South Korea
|Pool A
|M12
|09:47AM
|Fiji
|-
|France
|Pool A
|M13
|10:31AM
|Ireland
|-
|Kenya
|Pool B
|M14
|10:53AM
|South Africa
|-
|Canada
|Pool B
|M15
|11:15AM
|Australia
|-
|Samoa
|Pool C
|M16
|11:37AM
|USA
|-
|Scotland
|Pool C
|M17
|11:59AM
|Wales
|-
|Spain
|Pool D
|M18
|12:21PM
|England
|-
|New Zealand
|Pool D
|M19
|12:43PM
|France
|-
|South Korea
|Pool A
|M20
|01:05PM
|Fiji
|-
|Argentina
|Pool A
|M21
|02:35PM
|Canada
|-
|Kenya
|Pool B
|M22
|03:05PM
|South Africa
|-
|Ireland
|Pool B
|M23
|03:35PM
|Scotland
|-
|Samoa
|Pool C
|M24
|04:03PM
|USA
|-
|Australia
|Pool C
|MONDAY MARCH 02
|M25
|04:15AM
|3rd Pool A
|-
|4th Pool D
|9th Place QF
|M26
|04:37AM
|3rd Pool C
|-
|4th Pool B
|9th Place QF
|M27
|04:59AM
|3rd Pool D
|-
|4th Pool A
|9th Place QF
|M28
|05:21AM
|3rd Pool B
|-
|4th Pool C
|9th Place QF
|M29
|05:43AM
|1ST Pool A
|-
|2ND Pool D
|Cup QF1
|M30
|06:05AM
|1ST Pool C
|-
|2ND Pool B
|Cup QF2
|M31
|06:27AM
|1ST Pool D
|-
|2ND Pool A
|Cup QF3
|M32
|06:49AM
|1ST Pool B
|-
|2ND Pool C
|Cup QF4
|M33
|07:11AM
|Loser 25
|-
|Loser 26
|13th Place SF
|M34
|07:33AM
|Loser 27
|-
|Loser 28
|13th Place SF
|M35
|07:55AM
|Winner 25
|-
|Winner 26
|9th Place SF
|M36
|08:17AM
|Winner 27
|-
|Winner 28
|9th Place SF
|M37
|08:39AM
|Loser 29
|-
|Loser 30
|5th Place SF
|M38
|09:01AM
|Loser 31
|-
|Loser 32
|5th Place SF
|M39
|09:23AM
|Winner 29
|-
|Winner 30
|Cup SF
|M40
|09:45AM
|Winner 31
|-
|Winner 32
|Cup SF
|M41
|10:07AM
|Winner 33
|-
|Winner 34
|13th Place Play-off
|M42
|11:07AM
|Winner 35
|-
|Winner 36
|9th Place Play-Off
|M43
|11:31AM
|Winner 37
|-
|Winner 38
|5th Place Play-off
|M44
|11:55AM
|Loser 39
|-
|Loser 40
|Bronze Final
|M45
|12:26PM
|Winner 39
|-
|Winner 40
|Cup Final