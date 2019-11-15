Remaining legs crucial for Olympics ranking

World Rugby has changed the criteria for ranking of teams at the Tokyo Olympics this year after the cancellation of the Singapore and Hong Kong 7s.

This was confirmed by Fiji Rugby chief executive John O’Connor who says although the national side have an advantage of winning the last series, they will need to work harder in the remaining legs.

“So the players are aware of the importance of them to perform in these two legs so they can bring up their points because we want to be the top seed in the Olympics then these two legs are very important. And the players are aware and hopefully, they’ll go out there and give their best because we want to be ranked the top”.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji will play its first match against South Korea at 6.51am on Sunday.

They will face France in their second pool match at 9.47am and the final pool match will be against Argentina at 1.05pm.

You can catch Los Angeles 7s LIVE on FBC TV.