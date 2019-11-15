Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Sevens

Remaining legs crucial for Olympics ranking

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
February 26, 2020 4:57 pm
The Fiji 7s team after winning the Sydney 7s [Source: World Rugby Sevens]

World Rugby has changed the criteria for ranking of teams at the Tokyo Olympics this year after the cancellation of the Singapore and Hong Kong 7s.

This was confirmed by Fiji Rugby chief executive John O’Connor who says although the national side have an advantage of winning the last series, they will need to work harder in the remaining legs.

“So the players are aware of the importance of them to perform in these two legs so they can bring up their points because we want to be the top seed in the Olympics then these two legs are very important. And the players are aware and hopefully, they’ll go out there and give their best because we want to be ranked the top”.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji will play its first match against South Korea at 6.51am on Sunday.

They will face France in their second pool match at 9.47am and the final pool match will be against Argentina at 1.05pm.

You can catch Los Angeles 7s LIVE on FBC TV.

MATCHTIMETEAM 1SCORETEAM 2POOL
SUNDAY MARCH 01
M105:45AMNew Zealand-WalesPool D
M206:07AMEngland-SpainPool D
M306:29AMArgentina-FrancePool A
M406:51AMFiji-South KoreaPool A
M507:13AMIreland-CanadaPool B
M607:35AMSouth Africa-KenyaPool B
M807:57AMAustralia-ScotlandPool C
M808:19AMUSA-SamoaPool C
M908:41AMNew Zealand-SpainPool D
M1009:03AMEngland-WalesPool D
M1109:25AMArgentina-South KoreaPool A
M1209:47AMFiji-FrancePool A
M1310:31AMIreland-KenyaPool B
M1410:53AMSouth Africa-CanadaPool B
M1511:15AMAustralia-SamoaPool C
M1611:37AMUSA-ScotlandPool C
M1711:59AMWales-SpainPool D
M1812:21PMEngland-New ZealandPool D
M1912:43PMFrance-South KoreaPool A
M2001:05PMFiji-ArgentinaPool A
M2102:35PMCanada-KenyaPool B
M2203:05PMSouth Africa-IrelandPool B
M2303:35PMScotland-SamoaPool C
M2404:03PMUSA-AustraliaPool C
MONDAY MARCH 02
M2504:15AM3rd Pool A-4th Pool D9th Place QF
M2604:37AM3rd Pool C-4th Pool B9th Place QF
M2704:59AM3rd Pool D-4th Pool A9th Place QF
M2805:21AM3rd Pool B-4th Pool C9th Place QF
M2905:43AM1ST Pool A-2ND Pool DCup QF1
M3006:05AM1ST Pool C-2ND Pool BCup QF2
M3106:27AM1ST Pool D-2ND Pool ACup QF3
M3206:49AM1ST Pool B-2ND Pool CCup QF4
M3307:11AMLoser 25-Loser 2613th Place SF
M3407:33AMLoser 27-Loser 2813th Place SF
M3507:55AMWinner 25-Winner 269th Place SF
M3608:17AMWinner 27-Winner 289th Place SF
M3708:39AMLoser 29-Loser 305th Place SF
M3809:01AMLoser 31-Loser 325th Place SF
M3909:23AMWinner 29-Winner 30Cup SF
M4009:45AMWinner 31-Winner 32Cup SF
M4110:07AMWinner 33-Winner 3413th Place Play-off
M4211:07AMWinner 35-Winner 369th Place Play-Off
M4311:31AMWinner 37-Winner 385th Place Play-off
M4411:55AMLoser 39-Loser 40Bronze Final
M4512:26PMWinner 39-Winner 40Cup Final

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.