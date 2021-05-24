Home

Ravuka Sharks on track

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
March 24, 2022 1:15 pm

Under-21 defending champions Ravuka Sharks are looking on track at the Fiji Bitter Marist 7s tournament at the ANZ Stadium.

The Yadua, Nadroga based team has recorded two wins giving a 20-0 thrashing to Vuda Kings and a 29-0 win over Western Marine.

The side is well on par with making it into the eliminations.

Article continues after advertisement

Holling Worth Ravuka Sharks 20-0 Vuda Kings, Cautata Eagles 19-5 EJ Western Marine, Fiji Bitter Service Labasa 12-7 DM Cloudbreak Brothers, Navakawau 19-0 Belolevu Rugby Club, Navatuvula 22-7 Sseekadah Babas.

In the women’s, Fijiana 7s rep Ana Maria Roqica scored a hat-trick as DXC Seahawks thrashed St Teresa 52-0 at the 46th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s tournament.

In other Women’s matches, KBL Buses Waitui Waidroka defeated CK Ezibuy Marist 2 24-5, Army Women’s thrashed CK Eazibuy Marist 39-0, and Fiji Police Women’s beat Savusavu Women’s 39-0.

