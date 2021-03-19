Ravouvou saves LAR Barbarians

Olympic gold medalist Vatemo Ravouvou scored a last minute try to help LAR Barbarians beat Ratu Filise 15-7 in its second pool match.

Even though he copped a yellow card in the first half, Ravouvou dictated play and showed his experience on the park.

The Barbarians who were leading 10-7 with seconds to go were on attack when there was a breakdown inside Ratu Filise’s 22 metre line where Ravouvou fooled the defenders with a dummy before running untouched to the try line.

Ravouvou, Sevuloni Mocenacagi, Emosi Mulevoro and Pio Tuwai are part of the Barbarians team, former Fiji 7s captain Isake Katonibau is the side’s Technical Advisor.

LAR Barbarians will play either Army Green or Yaqeta in its next match.